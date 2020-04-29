The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dominick Cappuccio, 30, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charge: failure to return hired vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Jacqueline Parman, 54, 1500 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: use of a person’s ID without their permission. Bond: none.
• Joseph Torrres, 40, 100 block of S. Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• William McCroan, 32, 4200 block of Garden Lane, Tampa. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
• Kelsey Archer, 29, no address provided. Charges: two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Troy Ulrich, 51, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
• Rachel Frink, 39, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $620.
• Christopher Frink, 36, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $620. Charge: Lee County warrant for nonpayment of child support. Bond: $544.
• Brian Klementowski, 43, 200 block of Glenwood Avenue, Osprey. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Kevin Proper, 22, 3100 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
• Nicholas Blair, 27, 400 block of Waterside Road, Nokomis. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
• Samuel Cook, 24, 2100 block of Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
• Patrick Crosen, 52, Woodmere Park, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• James Hansen III, 51, 2300 block of Milkweed Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Mark Arnold, 23, 3000 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charges: alter/destroy/conceal physical evidence, larceny petty theft second degree first offense, damage property $200 and under, two counts of use or possession of an ID of another person without consent, larceny petty theft second degree second offense. Bond: $4,240.
• Michael Armes, 48, 300 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (oxymorphone). Bond: $1,500.
• Larry Boydstun, 19, 800 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Gabriel Cortez, 61, 500 block of W. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: none.
• William “Tony” Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, grand theft auto, battery, and contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: $63,500.
• Jovan Lowery, 20, 5800 block of Denison Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Bobby Watkins, 30, 1000 block of W. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.
• Anthony McGonegal, 33, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, petit theft. Bond: $25,500.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
• George Bellan, 27, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Elizabeth Scrzypek, 62, 600 block of Valencia St., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Ryan Stuchell, 33, 17000 block of NE 37th St., Silver Springs, Fla. Charge: two counts of robbery with a weapon, obstructing justice. Bond: none.
Charles Andrews, 67, Lee Circle, Englewood. Charges: seven counts of sex offender violation (failure to report an internet ID or app ID). Bond: $10,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Erin Smith, 2000 block of Cordes Road, Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:
Richard St. Louis, 26, 1800 block of Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
Daniel Allen Jones, 22, 19300 block of Cruise Drive, Venice. Charges: leaving the scene of crash involving damage to property, and DUI. Bond: $240.
