The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kimberly Adkinson, 49, 1700 block of South Grande Park Drive, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery on a person age 65 or older. Bond: none.
Craig Bowersox, 57, Tarpon Road, Venice. Charges: second-degree petty theft, resisting recovery of stolen property and using an anti-shoplifting device. Bond: $2,120.
Christopher Vietts, 30, 400 block of Bard Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $3,000.
Brandie Alligood, 23, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
Mark Hornick, 50, 4000 block of Jennings Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Kipten Paden, 19, 200 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
John Tarasar, 68, 300 block of Cowry Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Nicholas Canaris, 36, 500 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charges: second-degree petty theft and false I.D. given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $620.
Robert Kilburn, 49, 200 block of Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Linda Spafford, 55, 100 block of Brentwood Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Bret Lemin, 50, 100 block of Yacht Harbor Drive, Osprey. Charges: DUI, DUI with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $240.
Dennis Adkins, 49, 7000 block of Odom Place, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Teresa Ekleberry, 48, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Shawna Sheckells, 31, 1900 block of Manasota Beach Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court (failure to appear), probation violation. Bond: none.
Douglas Craig, 39, 300 block of S. McCall St., Englewood. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $none.
Michael Smith, 38, 500 block of N. Esplanade, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent offense), drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alexander Royak, 24, 600 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
