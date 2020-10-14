The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Agustin Sanchez, 62, 1000 block of Capri Isle Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Carlos Soto, 25, 900 block of Sienna Springs, Norman, Okla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
• William Walker, 55, 4500 block of Shoshone Terrace, Sarasota. Charges: DUI, marijuana possession. Bond: $620.
• Joann Winter, 67, 5200 block of Scenic Heights Avenue, Manchester, Ga. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $120.
• Carolyn Wojtczak, 30, 100 block of Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Glenn Cuddihy, 36, 400 block of Lake O The Woods, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Ashley Kipp, 32, 400 Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
• Angelita Rodriguez, 58, 100 block of Linden Road, Venice. Charge: battery on a officer or EMT. Bond: none.
• Beth Clancy, 50, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
• Ethan Cloninger, 24, 800 block of Constance Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.
• Ray Nevels, 63, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: probation violation: sex offender fail to comply. Bond: none.
• Esperanza Denisco, 50, 300 block of Fordham Road, Venice. Charges: DUI damage to property or another person, refusal to submit DUI test after license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.
• Marlene Hogeland, 74, 5800 block of Adams Street, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Bryan Radtke, 57, no address provided, Osprey. Charges: battery by strangulation, battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: $100,000.
• Richard Degregorio, 57, 500 block of Casas Bonitas Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
• Kelly Kingston, 46, 100 block of Maple St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joshua Palmieri, 22, 100 block of Cavallini Drive, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
• Richard Boehm, 56, 1300 block of Brookside Road, Venice.
