The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Eleazar Perez, 19, 1200 block of Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.
• Valeriy Vigil, 22, 700 block of N. Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charge: burglary causing damage to a structure. Bond: $20,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• MacKenzie Egeland, 26, 6000 block of Pheasant Road, Venice. Charges: disorderly intoxication, probation violation. Bond: none.
• John Hopper, 40, 1300 block of Mango Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Shawn Struble, 40, 300 block of Argus Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Carolyn Wojtczak, 30, 100 block of N. Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: criminal mischief, probation violation. Bond: none.
• Mark Hornick, 51, 500 block of N. Dona Way, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Trevor Pickett, 28, 500 block of N. Quincy Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Robert Tinsley, 41, 1100 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation, drug equipment possession. Bond: none.
• Shanna Wilson, 31, 100 block of Gulf Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,500.
• Vaughn Titis-Byrd, 31, 400 block of Pennsylvania Road, Osprey. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for probation violation. Bond: none.
