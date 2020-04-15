The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Josette Olson, 58, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Juanita Pendell, 38, 600 block of N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Robert Burdette, 53, 1000 block of Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charges: violation of county park hours, resisting an officer. Bond: $620.
• Tayrn Galbreath, 24, 400 block of S. Land Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Richard Stambaugh, 50, 4400 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, drug equipment possession, use of false identification, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $37,500.
• Troy Ulrich, 51, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charges: cocaine possession, drug equipment possession, altering or destroying evidence. Bond: $3,500.
• Erica Adam, Wentworth St., Englewood. Charges: three counts of uttering a false instrument, two counts of petit theft. Bond: $5,500
Bradley Morrell, 27, 1700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.
Dustin Nagy, 36, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: grand theft auto, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.
Christy Owens, 37, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, uttering a false instrument. Bond: $3,000.
Jamie Exner, 32, 400 block of W. Perry St., Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
Marc Friedman, 59, 3800 block of Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Deidre Galehouse, 33, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: robbery with firearm, kidnapping. Bond: none.
Christopher McNamara, 66, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault. Bond: none.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:
Richard St. Louis, 26, 1800 block of Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,120.
