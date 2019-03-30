The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Theodore Stahura, 29, 1200 block of Sunset Ave., Nokomis. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jarred Tate, 26, 1500 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: probation violation, battery, touch or strike. Bond: None.

Kimberly Loftus, 61, 20000 block of Benissino Drive, Venice. Charge: fugitive from justice, Tolland County, Connecticut. Bond: None.

Thomas Imholt, 68, 800 block of Bayport Circle, Venice. Charge: indecent exposure, exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kevin Ball, 60, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree, third offense. Bond: $1,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Montgomery Davenport, 46, 600 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charges: fleeing to elude, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.

Criminal registration:

Anthony Dudley, 31, 800 block of Mohawke Road, Venice.

Roland Risse, 23, 4900 block of Wild Daisey Lane, Venice.

— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening

