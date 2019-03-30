The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Theodore Stahura, 29, 1200 block of Sunset Ave., Nokomis. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jarred Tate, 26, 1500 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: probation violation, battery, touch or strike. Bond: None.
Kimberly Loftus, 61, 20000 block of Benissino Drive, Venice. Charge: fugitive from justice, Tolland County, Connecticut. Bond: None.
Thomas Imholt, 68, 800 block of Bayport Circle, Venice. Charge: indecent exposure, exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kevin Ball, 60, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree, third offense. Bond: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Montgomery Davenport, 46, 600 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charges: fleeing to elude, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.
Criminal registration:
Anthony Dudley, 31, 800 block of Mohawke Road, Venice.
Roland Risse, 23, 4900 block of Wild Daisey Lane, Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.