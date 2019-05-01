The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Debra Kenny, 62, 2500 block of Carmine Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Ryan Gajewski, 20, 8100 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charges: marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, two counts of possession of new legend drug without a prescription, violation of open container law. Bond: $860.

Beverly Spencer, 35, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, third conviction. Bond: $30,000.

Sean Gossett, 27, 2400 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: probation violation, giving false information to a pawnbroker, trafficking in stolen property. Bond: None.

Erika Plumley, 28, 1100 Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: Widman Act probation, larceny, third offense. Bond: None.

Judy Tolhurst, 46, 400 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Chad Wickersham, 31, 1300 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charges: two counts of larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.

— Compiled by Tom Harmening

