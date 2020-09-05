Sex offender registration:
•William Willis, 71, 70 Princeton Road, Venice.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dakota Rehberg, 24, 6200 block of N. Dakota Avenue, Tampa. Charge: fraud, uttering a false bank note. Bond: $1,500.
• Malwina Bartulska, 36, 900 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, battery on an officer or firefighter, aggravated battery on an officer or firefighter, resisting arrest with violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• James Williams, 40, 100 block of S. New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.
• Zackery Johnson, 27, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Mary Lamar, 53, 400 block of N. Quincy Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• William Crow, 49, 700 block of S. Gondola Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Gergo Kekesi, 29, 3400 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $740.
• Joseph Forte, 40, W. Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: DUI with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Michael Capuano, 34, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Brandon Groves, 22, 800 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• James Leighton, 34, 100 block of S. Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Lisa Silvano, 40, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, methamphetamine) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $3,500.
• Valeriy Vigil, 23, 700 block of N. Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Carly Briandi, 23, 400 block of Randolf Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
• Yusleydi Silverio, 32, Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Anthony Antonucci, 57, 600 block of Colonia Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Mariah Merchant, 28, 1600 block of Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary, dealing in stolen property, fraud by providing false owner information to a pawn dealer. Bond: $16,500.
• Whitney Pol, 33, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Brian Morton, 34, 500 block of Shady Lawn Ave., Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $150.
• Rickey Wilkens, 63, 1600 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $none.
• Nicholas Blair, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: three counts of fraud for passing a false bank note, two counts of petit larceny. Bond: $5,500.
• Shawn Rice, 35, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charge: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Waltrudes Tavaresfilho, 54, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Buffie Hoose, 50, 600 block of Shadow Bay Way, Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Jaymes Jordan, 30, 500 block of Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $3,500.
• Joelyn Rosinski, 68, 2400 block of Jerome Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• David Wampler, 49, 1000 W. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault (domestic). Bond: none.
• Brian Bowen, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Guadalupe Cantu, 37, 600 block of Bayshore Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Cheryl Hellreigel, 53, 300 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
• Courtney Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Coty Poorman, 33, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: New York State fugitive. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
• Eric Schellinger, 44, 300 block of N. River Road, Venice.
• Glynn Lewis, 33, 600 block of Spencer Ave., Nokomis.
Compiled by Greg Giles
