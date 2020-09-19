Sex offender registration:
• Dustin Underwood, 39, 365 Temple Road, Venice.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Cosgrove, 70, 100 block of S. Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (operating a motor vehicle without a valid license). Bond: $200.
• Joseph Sutton, 52, no address provided. Charge: drug equipment possession. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Douglas Bennett Clark, 51, 400 block of Pinewood Avenue, Venice. Charge: kidnapping, two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obtain motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: none.
• Dustin Nagy, 36, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: petit larceny, drug equipment possession, trespassing. Bond: $1,500.
• Shanna Wilson, 34, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charge: possession of fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert Montgomery, 38, 400 block of Pelican Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Sean Clarke, 23, 300 block of Gardenia Road, Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest for robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a Florida felon. Bond: none.
• Stephen Hutton, 30, 700 block of N. Auburn Road, Venice. Charge: three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Alec Skapyak, 19, 100 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Brandon Anderson, 27, homeless, Venice. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.
• Mary Cowling, 52, 1300 block of N. River Road, Venice. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.
• Tiffanie Garnett, 48, 100 block of E. Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: distribution of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $20,000.
