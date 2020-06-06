VNcops060420

EUGENE KEENEY

Sex offender registration:

Eugene Keeney, 59, 2935 Executive Drive, Unit 202, Venice.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Natalya Baygulova, 42, 100 block of S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Shayne Flynn, 28, 7200 block of Moroni Blvd., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Jamie Kvamme, 42, 5700 block of Granada Drive, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nicholas Blair, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.

• Jeremy Jennings, 27, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: marijuana possession with intent to sell or deliver. Bond: $1,500.

• Din Duraku, 66, 7200 block of Cork Lane, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

• Joe Steward, 42, 200 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Shyann Turgeon, 27, 100 block of Van Dyke Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Troy Ulrich, 52, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Elanor Halloran, 69, 2400 block of Hermitage Blvd., Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, using a two way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $3,120.

Criminal registration:

• Robert Thomson, 58, 1700 block of Valencie Road, Venice.

— Compiled by Greg Giles

