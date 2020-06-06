Sex offender registration:
Eugene Keeney, 59, 2935 Executive Drive, Unit 202, Venice.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Natalya Baygulova, 42, 100 block of S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Shayne Flynn, 28, 7200 block of Moroni Blvd., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jamie Kvamme, 42, 5700 block of Granada Drive, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Blair, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
• Jeremy Jennings, 27, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: marijuana possession with intent to sell or deliver. Bond: $1,500.
• Din Duraku, 66, 7200 block of Cork Lane, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
• Joe Steward, 42, 200 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Shyann Turgeon, 27, 100 block of Van Dyke Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Troy Ulrich, 52, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Elanor Halloran, 69, 2400 block of Hermitage Blvd., Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, using a two way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $3,120.
• Shyann Turgeon, 27, 100 block of Van Dyke Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
• Robert Thomson, 58, 1700 block of Valencie Road, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.