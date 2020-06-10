The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ashley Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Heroin), possession of drug equipment. Bond:$3,500.
• Mark Powers Sr., 57, 100 block of Tampa Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Lauren Bell, 33, 4700 block of Hollingsworth Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Natalya Baygulova, 42, 100 block of S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Shayne Flynn, 28, 7200 block of Moroni Boulevard, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jamie Kvamme, 42, 5700 block of Granada Drive, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• John Howell, 24, 900 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charge: simple assault, threat to do harm. Bond: none.
• Zachary Johnson, 27, 4200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Philip Behm, 50, 100 block of Plantation Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
• Brett Miller, 29, 700 block of Padua Court, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• David Wright 40, 300 block of Dolphin Shores Circle, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, two counts of DUI with property damage. Bond: $1,120.
• Andrew Mullen, 31, Plaza Mayor, Venice. Charges: probation violation, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
• Nicholas Blair, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
• Jeremy Jennings, 27, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: marijuana possession with intent to sell or deliver. Bond: $1,500.
• Din Duraku, 66, 7200 block of Cork Lane, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
• Joe Steward, 42, 200 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Shyann Turgeon, 27, 100 block of Van Dyke Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Troy Ulrich, 52, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• Elanor Halloran, 69, 2400 block of Hermitage Boulevard, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, using a two way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $3,120.
