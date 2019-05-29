Sex offender registration:
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public that Mark McDonald, 50, has registered as a sexual offender living in Sarasota County.
McDonald was convicted in 1993 in Sarasota County on one count of sexual battery on a child under 12 and one count of aggravated child abuse. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sexual battery with an additional 15 years to be served concurrently for the aggravated child abuse. McDonald was released on parole in 2006 and given 16 years of probation. In 2014, he violated his parole and served an additional five years behind bars. McDonald was just released from prison and reports he will be staying at 400 Commercial Court in Venice.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Robert James Selph, 69, 400 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Robert Gulsby, 62, 1400 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $500.
• Michael Lykins, 34, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
• Zachary Johnson, 20, 900 block of Capris Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert McDonald, 47, 500 block of Edwards Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Dylan Mosser, 21, 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charges: probation violation, battery, touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
• Jeannine Agnello, 1400 block of St. Clair Road, Englewood. Charges: probation violation, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
• Cheila Marie Concepcion-Perez, 20, 300 block of W. Artists Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine/dextroamphetamine) without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,500.
• Heather Ann Johnson, 33, 5000 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of sale of methamphetamine and use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $16,500.
• Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 47, 600 block of N. Michigan Ave., Venice. Charges: tampering in a second-degree felony proceeding, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,000.
• Tyler Alan Reffinger, 25, 500 block of Orange Blossom Lane, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Amanda Renee Prater, 39, 200 block of Blackburn Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Ann Harrison, 67, 100 block of Sandstone Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Thomas Diodorou, 41, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $620.
• Clydrick Lewis, 33, 600 block of Tangerine St., Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Thomas Edward Ted Acklin, 41, 800 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (eutylone) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Aaron Pol, 39, 700 block of Commerce Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
• Dilan T. Ceballostrujillo, 23, 1700 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Michael R. Horne, 43, 400 block of E. Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• Walter R. Lint, 52, 200 block of N. Sierra St., Nokomis. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Samantha J. Smith, 32, 200 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, marijuana possession, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $1,120.
Criminal registration:
• Johnny Genestan, 32, 4200 block of Mercury Road, Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Giles, Victoria Villanueva-Marquez and Tom Harmening
