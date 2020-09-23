VNcops091920

Sex offender registration:

• Jean Gomes, 64, 13944 Mazarra Drive, Venice.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Bo Andrews, 30, 1200 block of Lemon Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny less than $10,000 from a person 65 or older, use or possession of another person’s ID without their consent. Bond: $3,000.

• Brandon Hauss, 32, 400 block of Pinewood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Jennifer Marshall, 40, 2400 block of Stratford Drive, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, LSD) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Anthony Scappatura, 28, 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Osprey. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Jennifer McKinney, 47, 1700 block of Coconut Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Donald Gregoire, 22, 2300 block of Caraway Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Johnny Williams, 29, 300 block of Seaboard Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (committing a sex act in the presence of a correctional facility employee). Bond: $15,000.

• Jennafer Bailus, 25, 100 block of Margaret Drive, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, clonazepam) without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

• Tracey Watson, 58, 1700 block of Spoonville Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Stephen Broza, 54, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Karl Burton, 64, 500 block of Morningside Drive, Venice. Charge: two counts of probation violation (protection order violation). Bond: none.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

• Lauren Schweppe, 31, 600 block of Flamingo Drive, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Mary Cowling, 52, 1300 block of N. River Road, Venice. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.

• Tiffanie Garnett, 48, 100 block of E. Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: distribution of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $20,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Gregory Willingham, 59, 100 block of Pecan Lane, Nokomis. Charge: disturbing the peace. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Randall Williams, 37, 1200 block of New Forest Circle, Nokomis. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.

Criminal registration:

• Dominick Cappuccio, 31, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice.

