Sex offender registration:
• Jean Gomes, 64, 13944 Mazarra Drive, Venice.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Bo Andrews, 30, 1200 block of Lemon Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny less than $10,000 from a person 65 or older, use or possession of another person’s ID without their consent. Bond: $3,000.
• Brandon Hauss, 32, 400 block of Pinewood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Jennifer Marshall, 40, 2400 block of Stratford Drive, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, LSD) without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Scappatura, 28, 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Osprey. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Jennifer McKinney, 47, 1700 block of Coconut Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Donald Gregoire, 22, 2300 block of Caraway Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Johnny Williams, 29, 300 block of Seaboard Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (committing a sex act in the presence of a correctional facility employee). Bond: $15,000.
• Jennafer Bailus, 25, 100 block of Margaret Drive, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, clonazepam) without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• Tracey Watson, 58, 1700 block of Spoonville Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Stephen Broza, 54, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Karl Burton, 64, 500 block of Morningside Drive, Venice. Charge: two counts of probation violation (protection order violation). Bond: none.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Lauren Schweppe, 31, 600 block of Flamingo Drive, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mary Cowling, 52, 1300 block of N. River Road, Venice. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.
• Tiffanie Garnett, 48, 100 block of E. Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: distribution of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $20,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Gregory Willingham, 59, 100 block of Pecan Lane, Nokomis. Charge: disturbing the peace. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Randall Williams, 37, 1200 block of New Forest Circle, Nokomis. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
Criminal registration:
• Dominick Cappuccio, 31, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.