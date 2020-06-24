The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Amber Phillips, 31, Hatchett Creek Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Hampson, 38, homeless, Venice. Charges: aggravated assault, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly conduct. Bond: $40,000.
• Timothy Logsdon, 29, 6300 block of Blurberry Drive, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: none.
• Saundra Helmlinger, 81, 1700 block of Kilruss Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
• Matthew Hubis, 37, 200 block of Alsace Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Kevin Regilio, 41, 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, Venice. Charge: trafficking in Oxycodone. Bond: none.
• Ashley Adkins, 38, 400 block of La Gorce Drive, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,620.
• Jackie Arnett, Jr., 42, 400 block of Olive Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: domestic aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon of ammo by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: none.
• Duke Demetro, 38, 500 block of S. Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Criminal registration:
• Stephen Barton, 27, 200 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis.
