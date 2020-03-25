The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Richard Lucibello, 27, 300 block of Base Ave., Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.

• Valeriy Vigil, 22, 700 block of N. Groveland Ave., Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation, contempt of court (failure to appear), resisting an officer. Bond: none.

• Frederick Freeman, 31, 300 block of Base Ave., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Terra Hazen, 35, 700 block of Groveland Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Travis Simmons, 40, 500 block of Blackburn St., Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $10,000.

• Jackin McCorkle, 24, 500 block of Sheridan Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $10,000.

• Joshua McKinnie, 24, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $9,000.

• John Spencer Howell, 24, 900 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling, resist officer with violence. Bond: $9,000.

• Ian Matthew Rochek, 35, 1900 block of Faun Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana over 20 grams). Bond: none.

• Jenna Sue Spitler, 30, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession of a controlled substance/possession of narcotic equipment). Bond: $25,000.

• Don Carney, 31, 3700 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: Hamilton County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.

• Brian Sink, 36, 3100 block of Chestnut Ave., Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Robert Frank, 31, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: loitering. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Greg Giles

