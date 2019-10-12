The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Makayla Tucker, 28, address not available. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.

• Samantha Jo Belcher, 31, 1800 block of Snover Ave., North Port. Charges: selling heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, business or place of worship and using a two-way communications device to commit a felony. Bond: $21,500.

• Michael Hagood, 44, 60 block of Hatchett Creek Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended (habitual offender). Bond: $1,500.

• John Censullo, 35, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charges: cocaine possession, possession or use of drug equipment, petit larceny. Bond: $2,120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Martin Washington, 40, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and Valium) without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

• Wesley Benoit, 40, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Frank Hall, 63, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charge: battery (second or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.

• Travis Kalland, 49, 1000 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Kristen Kline, 34, 500 W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: two counts of dealing in stolen property and two counts of giving false information to a pawnbroker. Bond: $18,000.

• Anthony Maggi, 33, 11500 block of Dancing River Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

• Mark Blazek, 39, 200 block of South Riverview Drive, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Elizabeth Davis, 36, 1400 block of East Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Angela Rhenborg, 38, 1200 block of Laurel Plains Drive, Nokomis. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.

• Joseph Guarascio, 31, 400 block of East Baffin Drive, Venice. Charges: trafficking in stolen property, providing false information regarding pawned items to a pawnbroker. Bond: $15,000.

• Lawrence Parkin, 47, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond; $2,000.

• Noah Brooks, 22, 400 block of Treasure Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of sale of cocaine, use of a two way communications device to commit a felony. Bond: $16,500.

• Brian Friedman, 27, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Isaac Cabret, 72, 4000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: petit larceny. Bond: $1,500.

• Michael Smith, 38, 500 block of N. The Esplanade, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Criminal registration:

• Jorge Vasquez, 50, 13000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice.

