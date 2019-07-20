VNcops072019

SURVEILLANCE IMAGES PROVIDED

Does this gentleman look familiar? He took off with a cell phone that did not belong to him. If you have any information please call the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444, reference VPD case number 19-001289.

 Greg Giles

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Stephen Browne, 33, 100 block of Esplanade St., Venice. Charge: violation of municipal open container law. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Horn, 43, 400 block of Colonial Lane, Nokomis. Charge: In-custody arrest for a Manatee County warrant for grand theft. Bond: none.

• Everett Carpenter, 45, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Out-of-state (Manchester, Conn.) fugitive.

• Walter Lint, 52, 200 block of N. Sierra St., Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court (failure to appear), contempt of court (failure to pay child support). Bond: none.

• Shawn Struble, 33, 1000 block of Hope St., Venice. Charges: grand theft, use of another person’s ID without their permission. Bond: $3,000.

• Robert Dolan, 56, 4100 block of S. Tamiami Road, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.

• Richard Rall, 68, 300 block of Cardinal Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Edward Johnson, 62, 500 block of W. Morningside Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection injunction order). Bond: none.

• Ryan Zaynor, 20, 900 block of Lindis Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $24,000.

Criminal registration:

• Whitney Moeller, 31, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice.

• Jessica Cole, 35, 100 block of Ruby Ave., Nokomis.

• Matthew Turner, 43, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice.

— Compiled by News Editor Greg Giles

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments