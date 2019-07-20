The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Stephen Browne, 33, 100 block of Esplanade St., Venice. Charge: violation of municipal open container law. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Horn, 43, 400 block of Colonial Lane, Nokomis. Charge: In-custody arrest for a Manatee County warrant for grand theft. Bond: none.
• Everett Carpenter, 45, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Out-of-state (Manchester, Conn.) fugitive.
• Walter Lint, 52, 200 block of N. Sierra St., Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court (failure to appear), contempt of court (failure to pay child support). Bond: none.
• Shawn Struble, 33, 1000 block of Hope St., Venice. Charges: grand theft, use of another person’s ID without their permission. Bond: $3,000.
• Robert Dolan, 56, 4100 block of S. Tamiami Road, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
• Richard Rall, 68, 300 block of Cardinal Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Edward Johnson, 62, 500 block of W. Morningside Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection injunction order). Bond: none.
• Ryan Zaynor, 20, 900 block of Lindis Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $24,000.
Criminal registration:
• Whitney Moeller, 31, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice.
• Jessica Cole, 35, 100 block of Ruby Ave., Nokomis.
• Matthew Turner, 43, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice.
— Compiled by News Editor Greg Giles
