The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Richard Rivers, 43, 500 block of LaGorce Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of crack cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Jenkinson Jr., 59, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, simple assault intent threat to do violence, criminal mischief $200 and under. Bond: $50,240.
• Marc Reagan, 55, 3400 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: grand theft more than $300 less than $5,000. Bond: none.
Charles Anderson, 32, 800 block of Wright St., Englewood. Charge: obstructing justice. Bond: $20,000.
• John Tarasar, 68, 300 block of Cowry Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• German Diaz, 24, 300 block of Bayside Park, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Zachary Johnson, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charge: attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Gregory Rhoades, 42, 100 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charge: littering over 500 pounds. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Todd Nottingham, 33, 1800 block of Bridge St., Englewood. Charge: possession of heroin. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registration:
• Marlon Cordova, 31, 300 block of Magnolia Drive, Venice.
