The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Paul Diamano, 29, Bay Acres Avenue, Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Glynn Lewis, 33, 600 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $7,500.
• James Rinell, 48, 600 block of Frances Street, Nokomis. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, petit theft. Bond: $3,000.
• Jackson Snow, 47, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charges: four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Benjamin McAlexander, 37, 100 block of Capri Isle Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI, driving with suspended license. Bond: $240.
• Byron McKnight Sr., 58, 6200 block of Talbot Street, North Port. Charge: battery in a jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
• Jeffrey Lee, 42, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.
• Eric Sedore, 26, 200 block of Fenwick Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Geoffrey Smith, 47, 13200 block of Huerta Street, Venice. Charges: possession of drug equipment, resisting an officer without violence, probation violation. Bond: $1,000.
• Carolyn Wojtczak, 30, 100 block of N. Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Andrew Weedman, 25, 2200 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for probation violation. Bond: $1,200.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Robert Boyki, 36, 200 block of Glenwood Avenue, Osprey. Charges: Lee County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Criminal registration:
• Dominick Oelenschlager, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice.
