Sex offender registration:
Robert Kulsar, 25, has registered as a sexual offender living in Sarasota County.
Kulsar was convicted in 2014 in Sarasota County on 18 counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child and 32 counts of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of probation. Kulsar recently relocated and reports his address is 2118 Cordes Way in Osprey.
He is currently under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections and is not allowed to live within 1,000 feet of a school, childcare facility, park or playground.
This information is posted on the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office website, agency Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts to publicly notify citizens of sexual offenders and predators who register a Sarasota County address for the first time, when moving into the county or following release from prison.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Schotanus, 52, 300 block of Base Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: None.
• James Bolster, 48, 1000 block of Capri Isle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Trevor Mills, 21, 200 block of Lisbon St., Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
• William Sipla, 35, 1000 block of N. Cypress Point Drive, Venice. Charge: Wheaton County, Ill. warrant. Bond: none.
• Christian Werner, 49, 1100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charge: use of a two-way communications device to commit a felony. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Platz, 63, 1100 block of Yosemite Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Frank Sundquist, 72, 600 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jason Jones, 51, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second degree, second offense. Bond: $500.
• Cheryl Lawhun, 52, no address provided. Charge: domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bond: $3,000.
• Kayla Nelson, 26, 400 block of Lychee Road, Nokomis. Charges: grand larceny, probation violation. Bond: none.
• Garrett Leblanc, 35, 300 block of W. Bay Ave., Osprey. Charges: marijuana possession more than 20 grams, drug equipment possession. Bond: $4,000.
• Theodore Stahura, 30, 1200 block of Sunset Ave., Nokomis. Charges: possession of meth, drug equipment possession, violation of county park hours. Bond: $2,120.
• Thomas Vanpelt, 36, 400 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charges: sexual video voyeurism, dissemination of same. Bond: $3,000.
• Martin Washington, 40, 100 lock of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam). Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Savage, 53, 1000 block of N. Cypress Point Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Dylan White, 21, 3300 block of Metal Run Terrace, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession over 20 grams, marijuana possession with intent to sell. Bond: $3,000.
