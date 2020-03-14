VNcops031120

GARY HULLFISH

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Randy Crosby, 34, 200 block Patterson Ave., Osprey. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (eutylone). Bond: $1,500.

• Charles Davis, 42, Vamo/wharf area, Osprey. Charges: contempt of court (failure to appear), probation violation. Bond: none.

• Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: grand theft, petit theft. Bond: $3,000.

• Corey Gaskell, 26, 1100 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft auto. Bond: $1,500.

• Cheyne Germaine, 39, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, drug equipment possession, smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $5,000.

• Shawn Lovely, 29, 17000 block of Hawthorne Ave., The Villages. Charges: DUI, two counts of DUI with damage, two counts of DUI with a person under 18 in the vehicle, two counts of violating driver license restrictions. Bond: $1,600.

• Brian Raymond, 25, 2200 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft auto. Bond: $1,500.

• Dominick Cappuccio, 30, 200 block of Manor St., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (hydromorphone), drug equipment possession, attaching a license plate or registration not assigned to the vehicle. Bond: $2,120.

• Kyle Beiner, 46, 200 block of North Matisse Circle, Nokomis. Charges: fraud, petit larceny. Bond: $2,000.

• Seth Vansciver, 38, 100 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling. Bond: $25,000.

• Craig Campbell, 53, 100 block of Inlets Drive, Nokomis. Charge: grand theft auto. Bond: $1,500.

• Martin Maroszek, 61, 1200 block of Paradise Way, Venice. Charges: in-custody arrest for petit theft, probation violation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Greg Giles

