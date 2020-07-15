The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Shawn Peterson, 33, 3400 block of Brewster Road, North Port. Charges: domestic battery, violation of a domestic protection order. Bond: none.

• Anthony Ferraro, 52, 500 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Edward Stracuzzi, 50, no address reported, Osprey. Charges: fleeing to elude law enforcement, child neglect without bodily harm, DUI, DUI with a person under 18, two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

• Joseph Valderrama, 24, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, three counts of DUI with property damage. Bond: $1,620.

• Suzanne Kehoe, 54, no address reported, Englewood. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.

• William Spears, 38, 200 block of S. Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear), two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,500.

• Jackie Arnett, 42, 400 block of Olive Ave., Nokomis. Charge: Bourbon County, Ky., warrant. Bond: none.

• Mario Blackbull, 34, 100 block of S. Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• James Dethoff, 29, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Michael Lykins, 35, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Courtney Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

• Steven Peak, 57, 700 block of Sorrento Inlet, Nokomis. Charge: possession of crack cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

• Roger Brown, 66, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $10,000.

• Christine Johnson, 50, 2200 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

• Clyderick Lewis, 34, 500 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of selling rock cocaine, use of a two-way communications device to commit a felony. Bond: $16,500.

• Vallerie Rodgers, 29, 1600 block of W. Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $10,000.

• Amanda Landron, 24, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: robbery, home invasion with a weapon. Bond: none.

• Shawn Neal, 47, 7300 block of Skycrest Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Marran Light, 27, 3000 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Emiliano Morales, 67, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

• Rena Capasso, 50, 400 block of E. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: hit and run, DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $740.

• Michael Goode, 40, 700 block of Suffolk Circle, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Michael Montanez, 31, 700 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery causing bodily harm. Bond: $500.

• Deandre Yael Evans, 38, 400 block of Shady Lawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: eight counts of dealing or trafficking in stolen property and eight counts of false owner info for pawned items. Bond: $90,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Andrew Vavrik, 33, 200 block of S. Des Parques Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Matthew Engott, 34, 23000 Waverly Circle, Venice. Charges: petit theft, presenting false ID to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,000.

— Compiled by Greg Giles

