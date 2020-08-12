The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Osiel Martinez, 39, 1000 block of E. 21st Street, Palmetto. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked or equivalent status (third or subsequent violation). Bond: $500.
• Ashley Dietz, 37, 1200 block of Lane 14, Worland, Wyoming. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, drug equipment possession, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, fleeing to elude police, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $25,000.
• John Soravilla, 68, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• Jason Jeffery, 43, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kathleen McIntyre, 46, 200 block of Malina Court, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Robert Petri, 24, no address provided. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jordan Curry, 25, 5800 block of Pauma Court, Sarasota. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Alicia Dorsch, 31, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Brandon Emerson, 27, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (marijuana hash oil), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Vyvanse), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (acetaminophen/oxycodone hydrochloride), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (clonazepam), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine hydrochloride), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $10,000.
• Ralph Gross III, 47, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine), probation violation. Bond: none.
• John Howlings, 61, 13700 block of Cambridge Drive, Venice. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, driving while license is suspended, operate a motorcycle without a license, attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,240.
• Mark Merring Jr., 30, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Alex Perry, 56, 600 block of Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Courtney Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment, probation violation: two counts of possession of a controlled substance/other. Bond: $500.
• Christina Moran, 39, 100 block of Pina Avenue, Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (xanax), and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
• Aristotle Omalley, 43, 100 block of S. Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Kyle Thompson, 34, 200 block of Glenwood Avenue, Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Christopher Rodgers, 37, 2900 block of Arrowhead Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $25,000.
• Calvin Bennett, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Avenue, Venice. Charges: aggravated assault, battery. Bond: $75,000.
• Marlene Hogeland, 74, 5800 block of Adams Avenue, Venice. Charge: two counts of trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
• Aaron Pol, 40, 600 block of N. Auburn Road, Venice. Charge: possession of heroin. Bond: $1,500.
• Walrudes Tavaresfilho, 53, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
• Eric Church, 31, 5300 block of N. Dream Lane, Nokomis. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
• David Pelke, 54, 200 block of N. Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
• Dionne Dycus, 51, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: attached registration or license plate not assigned. Bond: $120.
• Ashley Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: In-custody arrest for prostitution, possession of drug equipment, on hold for Manatee County. Bond: none.
• Sean Clarke, 22, 300 block of Gardenia Street, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoke, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
• Davis Jameson, 61, 500 block of S. Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court (failure to appear), probation violation. Bond: none.
• Samantha Becht, 25, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Cody Brickner, 20, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.
• Nicholas Jacobsen, 35, 1100 block of Leeward Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, obstructing justice. Bond: none.
• Brittany Maddens, 31, 200 block of E. Dearborn Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual offender), probation violation. Bond: $3,120.
• Stephanie Barnett, 32, 3300 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,000.
• Danielle Drake, 26, 2200 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
• Tiffany Cooke, 30, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Arianna Adoptante, 25, 1st Avenue, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Eugene Bokern, 79, 100 block of Da Vinci Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Nichole Coppersmith, 40, 400 block of Pinewood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Kathlen Deible, 72, 300 block of Gladstone Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, DUI with someone under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $740.
• Martin Ziegler, 60, Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Joseph Szejk, 68, 1000 block of Rosedale Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
• William White, 28, 1900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, probation violation. Bond: none.
• Shanna Wilson, 33, 200 block of Palmeto St., Nokomis. Charge: drug equipment possession. Bond: $50.
• Harry Ponting, 68, 200 block of Unicorn Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Brendon Rich, 23, 600 block of W. Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI with property damage, DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $620.
• James Williams, 40, S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Bryanna Sheckler, 29, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Tre’Quan Outing, 19, 600 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charges: three counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business. Bond: $60,000.
• Samuel Ball, 25, 1600 block of Bamboo Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jacob Gilmour, 23, 300 block of Citrus Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $10,000.
The New College of Florida Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Shannon Lamb, 39, 2100 block of Woodmere Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
