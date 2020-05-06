The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Antoine Davis, 41, 3100 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charges: distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $16,000.
• Mark Arnold, 23, 3100 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, two counts of burglary of a conveyance unarmed, two counts of petit theft. Bond: $18,240.
• Deandre Evans, 38, 400 block of Shadylawn Road, Nokomis. Charges: destroying physical evidence, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2000.
• Richard Stambaugh, 50, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: uttering a false bank note, petit theft. Bond: $3,000.
• Rondell Taylor, 32, 400 block of Shadylawn Road, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession, destroying physical evidence, drug equipment possession. Bond: $3,500.
• Ronald Hughes, 59, 200 block of N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Julie Sobek, 44, 11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI, two counts of DUI with property damage. Bond: $1,120.
• Michael Frick, 59, 1000 block of Eisenhower Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Beverly Hamilton, 48, 400 block of Clover Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated domestic battery. Bond: $2,500
•Cody Casey, 28, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Brown, 26, 3300 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registration:
• Tanya Dills, 32, 13000 block of Posada St., Venice.
• Russell Foltz, 33, 100 block of Myakka Drive, Venice.
