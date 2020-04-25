The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jillian Andel, 35, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Ashley Dietz, 37, 1300 block of Laurel Avenue, Venice. Charge: heroin possession with intent to sell, methamphetamine possession, methamphetamine possession with intent to sell, drug equipment possession. Bond: $16,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Bailey, 29, 100 block of Broadway Terrace, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Andrew Callandar, 49, 200 block of Glenwood Avenue, Osprey. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Michael Farrington, 44, 5600 block of Varet Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: none.
Richard Stambaugh, 50, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: grand theft, uttering a false bank note. Bond: $3,000.
Swain Mosley, 44, 100 block of S. Riverview Drive, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Troy Ulrich, 51, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Rachel Frink, 39, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $620.
Christopher Frink, 36, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $620. Charge: Lee County warrant for nonpayment of child support. Bond: $544.
Brian Klementowski, 43, 200 block of Glenwood Ave., Osprey. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Kevin Proper, 22, 3100 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
Nicholas Blair, 27, 400 block of Waterside Road, Nokomis. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
Samuel Cook, 24, 2100 block of Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
Patrick Crosen, 52, Woodmere Park, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
James Hansen III, 51, 2300 block of Milkweed Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Mark Arnold, 23, 3000 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charges: alter/destroy/conceal physical evidence, larceny petty theft second degree first offense, damage property $200 and under, two counts of use or possession of an ID of another person without consent, larceny petty theft second degree second offense. Bond: $4,240.
Michael Armes, 48, 300 block of Maraviya Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (oxymorphone). Bond: $1,500.
Larry Boydstun, 19, 800 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Gabriel Cortez, 61, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: none.
William Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, grand theft auto, battery, contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: none.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:
Richard St. Louis, 26, 1800 block of Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
Daniel Allen Jones, 22, 19300 block of Cruise Drive, Venice. Charges: leaving the scene of crash involving damage to property, and DUI. Bond: $240.
