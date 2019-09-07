The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Andrew Mullen 30, 2700 block of Grafton Court, Sarasota. Charges: disorderly conduct, threatening to do serious bodily harm to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $620.
Garrett Adams, 20, 1000 block of Capri Isle Blvd., Venice. Charges: two counts of drug possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance (ritalin), drug equipment possession. Bond: $11,000.
Jasmine Campbell, 19, 1000 block of Capri Isle Blvd., Venice. Charges: drug possession, possession of a controlled substance (ritalin), drug equipment possession. Bond: $3,500.
Maxwell Walsh, 20, 10000 block of Medjool Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance (vyvanse), marijuana possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $4,000.
William Robinson, 42, 800 block of W. Everest Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Sarah Todd, 27, 5600 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of DUI with property damage, one count of DUI with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $2,120.
Jeramie Green, 45, 200 block of S. Havana Road, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief for property damage. Bond: $500.
Paul Lamere, 37, 1400 block of Tortoise Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual offender). Bond: $1,500.
Craig Bowersox, 57, Tarpon Road, Venice. Charges: possession of crack cocaine, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
Tia Howe, 32, 2500 block of Logan Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
David Kaczmarek, 25, 1200 block of Yawl Way, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Michael Jessup, 56, 400 block of Picasso Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Zachary Johnson, 26, 3000 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charge: petit larceny (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.
Ginny Welburn, 38, 600 block of E. Bay St., Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Marquel Carnes, 22, address not provided. Charge: possession of rock cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Martin Washington, 39, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), driving while license suspended or revoked (third of subsequent offense). Bond: $10,500.
Rachel August, 34, 300 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Troy Bailus, 21, 200 block of Grove Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $5,000.
Richard Hennige, 51, 900 block of Hampton Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Jacklyn Moyer, 22, West Oak St., Osprey. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
Rex Peters, 41, 100 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine), possession of a weapon or ammo by a Florida felon. Bond: $9,500.
Cody Pierce, 29, Glenwood Ave., Osprey. Charges: grand larceny less than $5,000, fraud. Bond: $2,000.
Trinidy Salter, 42, 200 block of N. Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
William Zaleski, 38, 7200 block of Basewood St., Englewood. Charges: heroin possession with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $21,500.
Criminal registration:
Klarel Avin, 33, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice.
Jeremy Bettis, 37, 200 block of Pampano Lane, Venice.
Robert Grannan, 52, 3100 block of Ewing Drive, Venice.
Kevin Boyer, 51, 300 block of Fareham Drive, Venice.
Erin Speroni, 38, 1300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Giles, News Editor
