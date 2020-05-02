The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ewart Andrews, 20, 16700 block of Scenic Hill Way, Wimauma. Charges: unlawful possession of identification, prowling or loitering. Bond: $620.
• Cateria Lawson, 21, 16660 block of Myrtle Sand Drive, Wimauma. Charges: prowling or loitering. Bond: $120.
• Jade Mallard, 26, 7000 block of Sterling Road, Davie. Charges: marijuana possession, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• George Bellan, 27, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Elizabeth Scrzypek, 62, 600 block of Valencia St., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Charles Andrews, 67, Lee Circle, Englewood. Charges: seven counts of sex offender violation (failure to report an internet ID or app ID). Bond: $10,500.
• Kristy Brannon, 38, 100 block of Jessica St., Nokomis. Charges: petit theft, burglary of an occupied structure. Bond: $21,500.
• John Doherty, 27, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, drug equipment possession, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,500.
• John Speicher, 24, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, drug equipment possession, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,120.
• Bruce Bissett, 63, 1700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Andrew Callander, 49, Bay Acres Ave., Osprey. Charges: two counts of petit larceny, trespassing. Bond: $3,500.
• Zachery Lawton, 29, 3900 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Jason Jones, 52, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Bond: $3,000.
• Andrea Piediscalzo, 33, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $10,000.
• Samuel Painter, 21, 100 block of Plantation Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Robert Schweit, 44, 800 block of N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charges: burglary, possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $9,000.
• Dylan White, 22, 3300 block of Meadow Lane Terrace, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Erin Smith, 2000 block of Cordes Road, Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Darrin Paxton, 55, 2600 block of Ravinia St., Venice. Charge: arson. Bond: none.
