The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests
• Kelli Bockus, 49, 900 block of Lacaya Way Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $500.
• Karen Baker, 54, 3400 block of Shamrock Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Clark, 41, 100 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Christine Johnson, 50, 600 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (dilaudid, methamphtamine), drug equipment possession, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,000.
• Quintin Adkins, 22, 400 block of Leger St., Nokomis. Charge: firing a weapon in public or on residential property. Bond: none.
• Katherine Meacham, 46, 300 block of Portia St., Nokomis. Charges: four counts of fraud (use or possession of another person’s ID without their consent). Bond: $6,000.
• Thomas Crabtree, 33, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $1000.
• Amber Johnson, 39, 600 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of probation violation, grand theft auto. Bond: none.
