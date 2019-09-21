The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
David Bergron, 34, 1200 Barbara St., Venice. Charge: providing a false ID to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.
Kenneth Anderson, 27, 8400 block of Manasota Key Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of larceny, petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
Esteban Garcia, 27, 400 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua Wirick, 38, 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: petty larceny. Bond: $5,000.
Charles Babcock, 51, 3900 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: two counts of domestic battery, one count of domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: None.
Daniel Soper, 31, 200 block of Capri Avenue, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
Samuel Ball, 24, 1600 block of Bamboo Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Trudy Leonard, 55, W. Oak St., Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Somvert At, 37, 4100 block of Bloosom Court, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Jerome Brown, 62, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charge: in-custody arrest for possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
Leonard Jaress, 56, 3200 block of Elliott St., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Wayne Powell, 53, 600 block of Silk Oak Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Michael Smith, 38, 500 block of North Esplanade, Venice. Charges: driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
June Raffaelli, 42, 200 block of Malvern Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $15,000.
Zepharin Williams, 37, 3200 block of S. Colonia Blvd., Nokomis. Charges: sale of cocaine, using a two-way device to commit a felony. Bond: $9,000.
Michael Jessup, 56, 400 block of Picasso Drive, Venice. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $120.
