The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

David Bergron, 34, 1200 Barbara St., Venice. Charge: providing a false ID to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.

Kenneth Anderson, 27, 8400 block of Manasota Key Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of larceny, petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

Esteban Garcia, 27, 400 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joshua Wirick, 38, 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: petty larceny. Bond: $5,000.

Charles Babcock, 51, 3900 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: two counts of domestic battery, one count of domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: None.

Daniel Soper, 31, 200 block of Capri Avenue, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

Samuel Ball, 24, 1600 block of Bamboo Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Trudy Leonard, 55, W. Oak St., Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Somvert At, 37, 4100 block of Bloosom Court, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Jerome Brown, 62, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charge: in-custody arrest for possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

Leonard Jaress, 56, 3200 block of Elliott St., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Wayne Powell, 53, 600 block of Silk Oak Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Michael Smith, 38, 500 block of North Esplanade, Venice. Charges: driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

June Raffaelli, 42, 200 block of Malvern Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $15,000.

Zepharin Williams, 37, 3200 block of S. Colonia Blvd., Nokomis. Charges: sale of cocaine, using a two-way device to commit a felony. Bond: $9,000.

Michael Jessup, 56, 400 block of Picasso Drive, Venice. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Tom Harmening and Greg Giles

