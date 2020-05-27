The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Torres, 40, 100 block of S. Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Carlos Neives, 28, 2100 block of Mango Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Nathan Underwood, 21, 900 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joel Hipolito, 38, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: loitering, resisting arrest without violence. Bond $100,500.
• Douglas Herbrank, 31, 100 block of E. Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: simple assault, trespassing. Bond: none.
• Elden Hooper, 50, 1400 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Theresa Leighton, 57, 100 block of S. Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Nicole Fisher, 39, 1000 block of Capri Isle Blvd., Venice. Charges: disorderly intoxication, giving false ID to law enforcement, resisting arrest without violence, probation violation. Bond: $620.
Sarah Merryman, 43, 200 block of Kluge Road, Englewood. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Timothy Pickard, 64, 300 block of Pametto Road, Nokomis. Charge: simple assault (threat). Bond: none.
Steven Sollecito, 38, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Michael Cupano, 34, 400 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Christian Clark, 32, 3000 block of Casey Key Road, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conversation Commission reported the following arrest:
Macieyj Zalachowski, 42, 400 block of Rubens Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
