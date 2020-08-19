The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Elan Westman, 39, 3100 block of Fallow Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Robert Frank, 31, 1400 block of 10th Street, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bond: $5,000.
• Paul O’Meara, 68, 1300 block of Pine Needle Road, Venice. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $120.
• Bryan Lopez-Hernandez, 20, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession with intent to sell, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $7,620.
• Robert Manchaster, 51, 900 block of E. Desirade Avenue, Venice. Charges: grand larceny, larceny under $10,000 against a person 65 or older, dealing or trafficking in stolen property, providing false owner information on pawned items. Bond: $18,000.
• Elvo Tornincasa, 88, 100 block of Eddy Drive, Venice. Charge: indecent exposure. Bond: $500.
• Igor Dulo, 39, 2400 block of Cannlot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Blair, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: marijuana possession, property damage. Bond: none.
• Jacob Harrison, 35, 1400 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $1,500.
• Matthew Holland, 36, 100 block of W. Dear Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (alprazolam), drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Alonzo Jackson, 35, 5600 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• James Rinell, 48, 600 block of Francis Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $20,000.
• Alice Schlenther, 42, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Traciana Grant, 33, 100 block of W. Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.
• Kelli Boccus, 50, 900 block of Lucaya Avenue, Venice. Charge: two counts of petit theft. Bond: $620.
• Brandon Emerson, 28, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of heroin, three counts of possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine, eutylone, tizanidine) without a prescription. Bond: $4,620.
• Martin Ziegler, 60, Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Joseph Szejk, 68, 1000 block of Rosedale Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
• William White, 28, 1900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, probation violation. Bond: none.
• Shanna Wilson, 33, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug equipment possession and two Manatee County warrants, for dealing in stolen property, and defrauding a pawn broker. Bond: $18,050.
• Harry Ponting, 68, 200 block of Unicorn Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Brendon Rich, 23, 600 block of W. Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI with property damage, DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $620.
• James Williams, 40, 100 block of S. New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.
• Zackery Johnson, 27, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Mary Lamar, 53, 400 block of N. Quincy Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• William Crow, 49, 700 block of S. Gondola Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Gergo Kekesi, 29, 3400 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $740.
• Andrea Venditti, 47, 1200 block of Flamingo Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Christina West, 40, 1800 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Nathaniel Phelps, 26, 2300 block of Mission Valley Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.
• Timmy Ringo, 53, 100 block of S. Ruby Ave., Nokomis. Charges: three Manatee County warrants for retail theft. Bond: $4,500.
• Patrick Carroll, 28, 200 block of Grove St., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Johnny Williams, 27, 1000 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Bryanna Sheckler, 29, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Tre’Quan Outing, 19, 600 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charges: three counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business. Bond: $60,000.
• Samuel Ball, 25, 1600 block of Bamboo Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $7,500.
• Seth Smith, 34, 100 block of W. Green St., Englewood. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for probation violation. Bond: none.
• Zbigniew Szymczak, 85, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jacob Gilmour, 23, 300 block of Citrus Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $10,000.
The New College of Florida Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Shannon Lamb, 39, 2100 block of Woodmere Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.
Criminal registration:
• Thomas Mcenaney, 19, 400 block of E. Mission St., Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
