The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jordan Chuck, 25, 700 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Bradley Morrell, 27, 1700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.
Dustin Nagy, 36, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: grand theft auto, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.
Christy Owens, 37, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, uttering a false instrument. Bond: $3,000.
Jamie Exner, 32, 400 block of W. Perry Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
Marc Friedman, 59, 3800 block of Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $250.
Christopher McNamara, 66, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.
Loui Delmoral, 57, 200 block of S. Verona St., Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Joseph Bailey, 29, 100 block of Broadway Terrace, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Andrew Callandar, 49, 200 block of Glenwood Ave., Osprey. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Michael Farrington, 44, 5600 block of Varet Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: none.
Richard Stambaugh, 50, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: grand theft, uttering a false bank note. Bond: $3,000.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:
Richard St. Louis, 26, 1800 block of Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,120.
