The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Buddy Hall, 29, 14000 block of Albritton Road, Myakka City. Charges: Five Manatee County warrants for probation violation. Bond: none.

• Michael Lomrantz, 39, 8700 block of Culebra Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $10,000.

• Christopher Lordo, 35, 100 block of Oak Drive, Sarver, Pa., Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

• Allen Lilley, 46, 1000 block of Essex Court, Brandon. Charges: Polk County warrants for synthetic marijuana possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Robert Randolf, 64, 1200 block of Knollcrest Court, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Timmy Ringo, 53, 100 block of S. Ruby Drive, Nokomis. Charge: attempted fraud (requesting a refund with a false receipt). Bond: $120.

• Kim Williams, 59, 100 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Osprey. Charges: three counts of petit larceny. Bond: $1,500.

• Gerald Burek, 54, 300 block of Bahia Vista Ave., Osprey. Charge: possession of meth. Bond: $1,500.

• Gerald Anderson, 38, 2600 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.

• Jessica Koch, 36, 11200 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.

• Trenton Marquette, 40, 1000 block of Citrus Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $620.

• Erin Ociesa, 36, 1100 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $2,500.

• Ronald Rushing, 36, no address provided. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Timothy Brucker, 31, no address provided. Charge: contempt of court (violation of a protection injunction order involving domestic violence). Bond: none.

• Sherri Leidy, 45, 500 block of Crane Prairie Way, Osprey. Charges: DUI, DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle, hit and run, driving without a valid license. Bond: $860.

• Christian Penkert, 50, 300 block of W. Langsner St., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.

• Jeremy Petrosky, 42, 800 block of Azure Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence, driving while license revoked or suspended. Bond: $740.

• Paula Pipkins, 50, 2100 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Ryan Mutkoski, 31, 9300 block of Snapper Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: crack cocaine possession, meth possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $6,500.

• Jennifer Trant, 47, 100 block of Emerald Ave., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,000.

• Craig Hulse, 57, 600 block of Osceola Drive, Nokomis. Charge: possession of meth. Bond: $1,500.

• Brian Miller, 38, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.

• Courtney Golden, 31, 1300 block of Settlers Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Culp, 43, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Anthony Pelligrini, 61, no address provided, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Gregory Schwartz, 49, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

Criminal registration:

• Kathy Hendrixson, 58, 9800 block of Wingood Drive, Venice.

• Marie Marth, 29, 200 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis.

Compiled by Greg Giles

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments