The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Wyatt Corson, 25, 6000 block of Fabian Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $10,000.

• Ronald Gauthier, 49, 1400 block of East Gate Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Wesley Linton, 29, 3900 block of Mockingbird Hill, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Christian Illescas, 27, 8100 block of Dorothy Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

• Willie Mann, 41, 10000 block of Ashley Oaks Drive, Riverview. Charge: Broward County warrant for nonpayment of child support. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Boober, 45, corner of 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $120.

• Roland Risse, 24, 700 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charges: two counts of burglary of a dwelling unarmed, two counts of petit theft, two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

• Deborah Chicalese, 67, 200 block of Winson Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Robert Valerio, 57, 300 block of Shore Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $10,000.

• Elizabeth Zimmerman, 39, 100 block of W. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charge: grand larceny. Bond: $1,500.

• Stephan Broza, 54, 800 block of Stewart St., Englewood. Charge: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

• Katherine Meacham, 45, 300 block of Portia St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Samuel Painter, 21, 100 block of Plantation Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Johnny Williams, 27, 1000 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charges: driving without a valid license, cocaine possession, marijuana possession. Bond: $2,120.

• Victoria Austin, 45, Palmer Ranch area, Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Russell Foltz, 33, 100 block of Myakka Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Jeremy Petrosky, 42, 800 block of Azure Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Michael Porter, 35, Dearborn Road/Indiana Avenue area, Englewood. Charge: grand theft auto. Bond: $1,500.

• William Spears, 38, 700 block of Francis St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (nonpayment of child support). Bond: $320.

• Juan Villa-Gomez, 37, 200 block of S. Portia St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $1,000.

— Compiled by Greg Giles

