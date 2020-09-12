The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephen Broza, 54, 800 block of Stewart St., Englewood. Charges: domestic battery, simple battery, two counts of battery on an officer or firefighter. Bond: none.
• Jeffery Palmer, 55, 1100 block of Southlake Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michelle Cullnan, 37, 1300 block of Nantuckett Road, Venice. Charges: larceny, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $1,700.
• James Parker, 47, 900 block of W. Shannon Court, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Alan Tabakovic, 26, 3900 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Mark Arnold, 24, 3100 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest for petit larceny. Bond: $1,500.
• David Kelly, 61, 300 block of N.Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Richard Jones, 46, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: marijuana production, marijuana possession with intent to sell. Bond: $3,000.
• Stephen Manders, 24, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana production, child porn possession. Bond: none.
• Jason Paige, 39, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $10,500.
• Juanito Roden, 35, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $10,500.
• Michael Smith, 39, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of probation violation, child porn possession. Bond: none.
• Nicholas French, 21, 6700 block of Approach Road, Sarasota. Charge: In-custody arrest for an additional charge of lewd behavior on a minor. Bond: $7,500.
• Richard Hennige, 52, 900 block of Hampton Road, Nokomis. Charge: In-custody arrest for probation violation. Bond: none.
• Anthony Chelnokov, 22, 12000 Alta Mira St., Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.
