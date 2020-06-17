The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jeffrey Swain, 62, 1700 block of Shoals Court, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault. Bond: none.

• Elijah Bell, 21, 9900 block of E. Fowler Avenue, Thonotosassa. Charge: robbery without a weapon, grand larceny. Bond: $100,000.

• Nicolas Maldonado, 32, Dartmouth Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Taylor Parker, 28, Warren Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Joseph Frantz, 26, 1300 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

• Brian McCarthy, 46, 400 block of Mount Vernon Drive, Venice. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $25,500.

• Robert Cruz, 31, 1900 block of Forked Creek Road, Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.

• Stephen Ducker, 60, 1700 block of S. Creek Lane, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Timmy Ringo, 53, 100 block of S. Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Jessica Saucier, 35, 2600 block of Fred Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Christopher Shoupe, 36, 300 block of Pine Brooke Road, Nokomis. Charges: grand theft auto, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

• Jonathan Yost, 42, 5100 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: non.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Brandon Anderson, 27, homeless, of Venice. Charges: two counts of assault on officer, and trespassing. Bond: none.

Criminal registration:

• David Forte, 52, 200 block of N. Glen Court, Englewood.

• Ryan Havens, 34, 500 block of Armada St., Venice.

— Compiled by Greg Giles and Brianna Kwasnik

