The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kimberly Kaponis, 57, 900 block of W. Caman Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,620.
• Roy Durham, 34, 1000 block of McArthur Circle, Evansville, Ind. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon (brass knuckles), giving a false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $5,500.
• Adam Johnson, 19, 100 block of Valencia Lake Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft less than $20,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Shirley Smolko, 60, 100 block of Rimini Way, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Maurice Casteneda, 38, 1900 block of Marcia Street, Sarasota. Charges: DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $3,620.
• Beverly Hertado, 59, 1900 block of Maple Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Stephen Ducker, 60, 1100 block of Cielo Court, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
• Shawn Palmer, 49, 100 block of Corporation Way, Venice. Charge: Pinellas County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,513.
• Kyle Thompson, 34, Explorer Drive, Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• William Mamalis, 55, 200 block of E. Langner Street, Englewood. Charges: trespassing, petit theft. Bond: $620.
• John Soravilla, 68, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
• Zbigniew Bilinski, 59, no address provided. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Thomas Haight, 35, Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Trey Hixon, 35, 1400 block of Quail Lake Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft auto. Bond: $1,500.
• Mark Rohrer, 53, 500 block of Summerfield Way, Venice. Charge: hit and run. Bond: none.
• Andrea Venditti, 47, 800 block of Diane Circle, Englewood. Charge: grand theft (motorcycle). Bond: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Kristina Jamian, 32, 100 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
