The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jeffery Palmer, 55, 300 block of Miraviya Boulevard, Venice. Charges: burglary of vehicle, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.

• Mitchell Mason, 37, Harwick Circle, Englewood. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Beth Clancy, 50, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

• Ethan Cloninger, 24, 800 block of Constance Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.

• Ray Nevels, 63, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: probation violation (sex offender failure to comply). Bond: none.

• Shayne Ward, 46, 5200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Michael Porter, 36, 500 block of Alta Vista Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.

• John Soravilla, 68, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of trespassing. Bond: none.

• Raymond Desjardin, 51, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• John Howell, 24, 900 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession xanax without a prescription, destroying evidence, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,620.


• Steven Martinez, 24, 1000 block of Capri Isle Blvd., Venice. Charges: Two counts of possession of ammo or weapon by a convicted Florida felon, carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: $16,500.

• Jeffrey Palmer, 55, 300 block of Maraviya Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: In-custody arrest for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,500.

• Travis Proud, 35, 2600 block of Fred Road, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Lee Smith, 36, 500 Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charge: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:

• Kelly Kingston, 46, 100 block of Maple St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Joshua Powenski, 35, Bay Ave., Osprey. Charge: discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Bond: $7,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joshua Palmieri, 22, 100 block of Cavallini Drive, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Criminal registration:

• Richard Boehm, 56, 1300 block of Brookside Road, Venice.

• Jeremy Florczak, 47, 600 block of Como Drive, Venice.

Compiled by Greg Giles

