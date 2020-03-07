The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Sean Clarke, 22, 600 block of Hamlin St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear), cocaine possession with intent to sell, barbiturate possession with intent to sell. Bond: $14,000.

• Christopher Collins, 29, 400 block of Magnolia Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Kevin Boyer, 51, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for grand theft from a person 65 or older, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $8,000.

• Frank Crouse, 33, 800 block of Riveria Blvd., Venice. Charges: drug equipment possession, resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $1,000.

• Shauna Ganimian, 40, 600 block of Tangerine St., Laurel. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $2,000.

• Tina Kincaid, 43, 600 block of Tangerine St., Laurel. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Matthew Kovzelove, 29, Perimeter Drive, Englewood. Charges: petit theft, possession of ID of another person without permission, burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $8,620.

• Isaac Cabret, 72, 4100 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.

• Cody Pierce, 30, Bay Acres Drive, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear), trespassing. Bond: none.

• Teal Thomson, 29, 5700 block of Oxalis St., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $25,000.

• Gerald Burek, 54, 300 block of Bay Vista Ave., Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Jeffrey Geske, 51, 2600 block of Osage Road, Venice. Charges: possession of meth, obscene material. Bond: none.

• Tanya Henson, 33, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: grand theft auto, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.

• Robert Phillips, 37, 500 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• April Williams, 48, W. Oak St., Osprey. Charges: possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, possession of meth, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,120.

• Colleen Hallaran, 41, no address provided, Osprey. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Anthony Ventolo, 25, 300 block of Degas Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Amie Jerger, 37, 900 block of Pineapple Ave., Nokomis. Charges: cocaine possession drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Greg Giles

