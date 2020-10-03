VNcops091920

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Switalia, 49, 9000 block of Starfish Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to pay child support). Bond: $820.

• Jared Halstead, 36, 100 block of East Airport Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Trey Hixon, 35, 1400 block of Quail Lake Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to register for an offender work program). Bond: none.

• Judith O’Connor, 34, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $10,000.

• Corey Raymond, 45, 800 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Michael Falco, 26, 400 block of Menendez St., Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) without a prescription, sale of marijuana within 1,000 yards of a specified location, sale of marijuana within 1,000 yards of a school. Bond: $16,500.

• Francis Harsha, 51, 1400 block of Pine St., Nokomis. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

• Aaron Merwine, 28, last known address 300 block of Bucknell Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: nonne.

• Cory Raymond, 25, 800 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Dale Scott, 37, 1900 block of Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.

• David White, 82, 200 block of Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: homicide. Bond: none

Compiled by Greg Giles

