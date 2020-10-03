The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Switalia, 49, 9000 block of Starfish Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to pay child support). Bond: $820.
• Jared Halstead, 36, 100 block of East Airport Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Trey Hixon, 35, 1400 block of Quail Lake Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to register for an offender work program). Bond: none.
• Judith O’Connor, 34, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $10,000.
• Corey Raymond, 45, 800 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Michael Falco, 26, 400 block of Menendez St., Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) without a prescription, sale of marijuana within 1,000 yards of a specified location, sale of marijuana within 1,000 yards of a school. Bond: $16,500.
• Francis Harsha, 51, 1400 block of Pine St., Nokomis. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Aaron Merwine, 28, last known address 300 block of Bucknell Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: nonne.
• Cory Raymond, 25, 800 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Dale Scott, 37, 1900 block of Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.
• David White, 82, 200 block of Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: homicide. Bond: none
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.