WILLIAM WILLIS

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Brian Beideman, 61, 1800 block of Curry Terrace, North Venice. Charges: two counts of conditional release violation. Bond: $20,000.

• Michael Brugnola, 38, 12000 block of Honore Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Anthony Antonucci, 57, 600 block of Colonia Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Mariah Merchant, 28, 1600 block of Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary, dealing in stolen property, fraud by providing false owner information to a pawn dealer. Bond: $16,500.

• Whitney Pol, 33, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

• Brian Morton, 34, 500 block of Shady Lawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $150.

• Rickey Wilkens, 63, 1600 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.

• Nicholas Blair, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: three counts of fraud for passing a false bank note, two counts of petit larceny. Bond: $5,500.

• Shawn Rice, 35, 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, Venice. Charge: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

• Waltrudes Tavaresfilho, 54, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Buffie Hoose, 50, 600 block of Shadow Bay Way, Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Jaymes Jordan, 30, 500 block of Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $3,500.

• Joelyn Rosinski, 68, 2400 block of Jerome Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• David Wampler, 49, 1000 W. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault (domestic). Bond: none.

• Brian Bowen, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Guadalupe Cantu, 37, 600 block of Bayshore Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Cheryl Hellreigel, 53, 300 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.

• Courtney Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Angela Nickell, 52, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Kevin Cantrell, 30, 400 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Randy Crosby, 35, 200 block of Glenwood Avenue, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.

• Ian Mahmudi, 34, 1400 block of Ravenna Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: none.

• Haley Alabert, 31, 1400 block of Pine Street, Nokomis. Charges: grand theft auto, fleeing to elude. Bond: $3,000.

• Colin Tardiff, 53, 900 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Brian Sink, 36, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Coty Poorman, 33, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: New York State fugitive. Bond: none.

Criminal registration:

• Eric Schellinger, 44, 300 block of N. River Road, Venice.

• Glynn Lewis, 33, 600 block of Spencer Avenue, Nokomis.

• Mark Reichenbach, 19, 600 block of Colgate Road, Venice.

Compiled by Greg Giles

