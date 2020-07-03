The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mark Merring, 29, 600 block of South Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft auto. Bond: $1,500.
• Joseph Torres, 40, 1400 block of 10th Street, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Corey Lucas, 26, 300 block of Azure Road, Venice. Charges: battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $20,000.
• Joshua Thomas, 39, 100 block of N. Aquila Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $6,500.
• Joseph Brucker, 30, 100 block of Lakewood Lane, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $250.
• Brandon Emerson, 27, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: robbery with weapon. Bond: $10,000.
• Christopher Lester, 26, Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: robbery with weapon. Bond: $10,000.
• Drew Tilson, 30, 600 block of Bristol Lane, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Travis Simmons, 40, 500 block of Blackburn Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $15,000.
• Trevor Benson, 29, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Natalie Behnke, 34, 600 block of Everest Road, Venice. Charges: trespassing, criminal mischief. Bond: $4,000.
