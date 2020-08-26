The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Elan Westman, 39, 3100 block of Fallow Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $1,000.

• Robert Frank, 31, 1400 block of 10th Street, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bond: $5,000.

• Paul O’Meara, 68, 1300 block of Pine Needle Road, Venice. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $120.

• Bryan Lopez-Hernandez, 20, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession with intent to sell, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $7,620.

• Robert Manchaster, 51, 900 block of E. Desirade Avenue, Venice. Charges: grand larceny, larceny under $10,000 against a person 65 or older, dealing or trafficking in stolen property, providing false owner information on pawned items. Bond: $18,000.

• Elvo Tornincasa, 88, 100 block of Eddy Drive, Venice. Charge: indecent exposure. Bond: $500.

• Igor Dulo, 39, 2400 block of Cannlot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

• Ronald Perkins, 82, 2600 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.

• Roy Durham, 35, 1000 block of Mcarthur Circle, Evansville, Ind. Charge: Vanderburg County, fugitive. Bond: none.

• Aaron Stewart, 29, 400 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

• Stephen Balsinger, 24, 5800 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Nicholas Blair, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: marijuana possession, property damage. Bond: none.

• Jacob Harrison, 35, 1400 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $1,500.

• Matthew Holland, 36, 100 block of W. Dear Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (alprazolam), drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Alonzo Jackson, 35, 5600 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• James Rinell, 48, 600 block of Francis Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $20,000.

• Alice Schlenther, 42, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Traciana Grant, 33, 100 block of W. Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.

• Kelli Boccus, 50, 900 block of Lucaya Avenue, Venice. Charge: two counts of petit theft. Bond: $620.

• Brandon Emerson, 28, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of heroin, three counts of possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine, eutylone, tizanidine) without a prescription. Bond: $4,620.

• Martin Ziegler, 60, Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Joseph Szejk, 68, 1000 block of Rosedale Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.

• William White, 28, 1900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, probation violation. Bond: none.

• Shanna Wilson, 33, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug equipment possession and two Manatee County warrants, for dealing in stolen property, and defrauding a pawn broker. Bond: $18,050.

• Harry Ponting, 68, 200 block of Unicorn Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Brendon Rich, 23, 600 block of W. Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI with property damage, DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $620.

• James Williams, 40, 100 block of S. New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.

• Zackery Johnson, 27, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Mary Lamar, 53, 400 block of N. Quincy Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• William Crow, 49, 700 block of S. Gondola Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Gergo Kekesi, 29, 3400 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $740.

• Joseph Forte, 40, W. Oak St., Osprey. Charge: DUI with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Michael Capuano, 34, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

• Brandon Groves, 22, 800 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• James Leighton, 34, 100 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.

• Lisa Silvano, 40, 800 block of Myrtle Ave., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, methamphetamine) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $3,500.

• Valeriy Vigil, 23, 700 block of N. Groveland Ave., Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

• Carly Briandi, 23, 400 block of Randolf Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

• Yusleydi Silverio, 32, Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Anthony Antonucci, 57, 600 block of Colonia Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Mariah Merchant, 28, 1600 block of Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary, dealing in stolen property, fraud by providing false owner information to a pawn dealer. Bond: $16,500.

• Whitney Pol, 33, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

Criminal registration:

• Eric Schellinger, 44, 300 block of N. River Road, Venice.

— Compiled by Greg Giles

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Compiled by Greg Giles

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments