The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Morgan Tilson, 24, no address provided. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Robert Milller, 43, 600 block of N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

• Joseph Aron, 33, 1900 block of Bayonne Street, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

• Stephanie Craven, 33, Edmondson Road, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation or parole. Bond: none.

• Thomas Henning, 28, 4300 block of Nemo Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving without a license. Bond: none.

• Amanda Freeman, 32, 200 block of Seaboard Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Richard Lucibello, 27, 300 block of Base Avenue, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Allen Johnson, 35, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: possession controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

• Kayla Richardson, 29, 700 block of Yale Avenue, Englewood. Charges: Manatee County warrant. Bond: $1,500.

• Louie del Moral, 57, 200 block of S. Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court, failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

• David Jameson, 61, 500 block of S. Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court, failure to appear. Bond: $200.

• William Reid, 21, 200 block of Hills Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Nikolay Maldzhiez, 42, 1700 block of Banyan Drive, Venice. Charges: trespassing, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

Criminal registration:

• John Shields, 34, 500 block of Velasquez Drive, Osprey.

• Ethan Worth, 30, 4800 block of Neptune Road, Venice.

— Compiled by Greg Giles

