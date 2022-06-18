VENICE — Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. during the academy's 282nd session.
"What a great program," Thorpe said.
This year, over 250 law enforcement officers, including Thorpe, graduated from the 10-week program consisting of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.
"What is amazing about it is you learn as much from your fellow students," he said, as well as learning from the instructors.
In addition to the local and state officers in the academy, Thorpe said there were also international officers participating.
Since most of the officers had over 20 years of experience, he said, there was constant feedback from classmates and engagement during the classes.
"I'm grateful to have had the chance," Thorpe said about attending the academy.
Just like college courses, the officers signed up for classes ahead of the program. Thorpe chose to focus on communication and leadership courses along with the required fitness classes. One of his classes was about the psychology of leadership.
He mentioned the classes were heavy on papers and presentations, making them "the real deal."
Along with the classes, the officers took trips into D.C. and spent time at the National Law Enforcement Museum where they met children of law enforcement officers who died on the job, which was "really eye opening."
While Thorpe learned a lot from the classes and fellow classmates, he said it was nice to get back and talked about how well Venice does, especially with leadership.
"We do a lot of good things here in Venice," he said.
The 10-week program ended with a graduation ceremony on June 9 with FBI Director Christopher Wray shaking the graduates' hands.
"I'm very appreciative," Thorpe said while mentioning the great community and city that "let's me be exposed to other people."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.