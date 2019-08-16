It’s been almost a month and Venice Police still haven’t released the name of a man found deceased on a bench behind a local gas station.
A death investigation continues.
The Venice Police Department responded around 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22, to The Corner Store/Citgo gas station in the 600 block of S. Tamiami Trail on the Island of Venice, across from Venice Regional Bayfront Health, after a citizen called to report finding the deceased man sitting near a table in rear of that business.
This week Russell Vega, Chief Medical Examiner for District 12, covering Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties, said an autopsy has already been preformed but the report is not being released pending an additional toxicology test, which could take another few months to complete.
On Facebook, VPD posted this message: “Detectives are trying to gather as much information as is possible in order to provide answers for family. The decedent’s name is not being release at this time.”
There is no reason to suspect foul play or danger to the community, according to Venice Police.
Cheese dip burglar nabbed
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Venice man Thursday morning after stealing wine, cheese dip and a car from a garage.
Deputies responded to the 400 block of Anchorage Drive in Nokomis just before 8:00 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person in the neighborhood.
Deputies located Joseph Valderrama, 24, standing near a disabled vehicle with yellow stains on his shirt. Through investigation, they learned the garage of a nearby residence was burglarized where two bottles of wine and cheese dip were taken from a refrigerator. One car was removed from the garage and found locked in the driveway. Both bottles of wine, one partially empty, were recovered at the scene.
A woman at the residence said the defendant rang her door bell asking for help with his disabled vehicle. Valderrama later told deputies he was following a friend when his car got stuck in her yard.
Detectives discovered the keys to the stolen car inside the refrigerator covered in cheese. The defendant later admitted to committing the burglary.
Valderrama, of the 1000 block of Porpoise Road, was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of vehicle theft. Bond was set at $10,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Russell Pederson, 59, 200 block of Nassau Street, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief, damage to property (under $200). Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Vietts, 30, 6200 block of Avila Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Erick Alcantara-Cano, 18, 100 block of Wisteria Road, Venice. Charge: marijuana possession, narcotics equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
Roger Griffith, 42, 300 block of S. New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
James Lynch, 63, 300 block of Mandarin Place, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI, damage to property. Bond: $620.
Dana Wagner-Sacino, 52, 300 block of Seagrape Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
James Lee Allen, 63, 1000 block of Endeavor Court, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: none
Barbara Anne Dallas, 60, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Joseph Aaron Valderrama, 23, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $10,500.
Michael Thomas White II, 30, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joseph Guarascio, 31, 400 block of E. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (nonpayment of child support). Bond: $1,570.
Criminal registration:
Johnee Culler, 23, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice.
Compiled by Greg Giles, Victoria Villanueva-Marquez and Tom Harmening
