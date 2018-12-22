For over 35 years the Venice Police Department and FOP Lodge 57 has sponsored the Blue Santa program to help the community of Venice and the surrounding area.
Master Police Officers Paul Freeman and Paul Joyce have spearheaded the effort for the past 17 years and have many helpers (elves), to include a local dentist, Dr. Donald Lackey, DDS who has collected toys through his patients to make this program as successful as it has been.
“We do this for our community, Joyce said.” “Families may not have the ability to provide for their families at Christmas, so we help fill that gap for them.”
This year the Venice Police Blue Santa program has raised enough donations for 60 families to be given food baskets and toys. “These families will be able to have Christmas dinner and will have toys under their tree on Christmas morning,” said Joyce.
Joyce also added, “They, (the families) will have more joy in their hearts because of the gracious, caring, and generous community and business owners we have here in Venice.” “If we did not have this caring community we live in we would not be able to have Blue Santa.”
Because of the devastation of Hurricane Michael, VPD has adopted the city of Blountstown Police Department.
“We can not say enough about the out pouring of support from our community to be able to not just help our community, but the City of Blountstown, too.”
