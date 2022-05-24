VENICE — Through a mutual agreement with a nonprofit, the Venice Police Department will have access to an advanced solution for recovering data from iOS and leading Android devices.

"It would assist in a multitude of investigations," said VPD Sgt. Adam Daneman.

Venice City Council approved the mutual agreement between the police department and Operation Underground Railroad on Tuesday.

O.U.R. combats human trafficking and child exploitation worldwide by offering resources to local law enforcement agencies to assist in local efforts against these crimes. 

The mutual agreement with the nonprofit organization gives the department access to a GrayKey License, which recovers data from iOS and Android devices.

"GrayKey is just another tool for our tool box," Daneman said.


It can extract encrypted or inaccessible data, including the full file system, decrypted keychain for iOS and process memory for iOS.

"Those tools help us in the fight to rescue victims and prosecute suspects," he said.

While the equipment does not do everything, Daneman said it will provide different extraction capabilities.

"It's a great program and a great tool," he said.

Through this mutual agreement, he said O.U.R. will be assisting the department while the department assists the organization.

"We are very excited to be able to move forward with this," Daneman said.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments