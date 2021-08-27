topical Venice Police practice water rescue By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Aug 27, 2021 Aug 27, 2021 Updated Aug 27, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Venice Police water training in pool Close 1 of 8 VFR Lt. Kyle Hartley rescue A VPD officer pretending to be unconscious while VFR Lt. Kyle Hartley rescues him. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Water rescue training A VPD officer pretends to be a victim while another officer practices rescuing him. GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY MORGAN SIMPSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VFR Lt. Kyle Hartley and VPD officers VFR Lt. Kyle Hartley telling VPD officers the next exercise in the water training. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marine Officer Paul Joyce VPD Marine Officer Paul Joyce gets splashed during training. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Water rescue practice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Splash VPD officers practice jumping in the water with their police vests on. GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY MORGAN SIMPSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rescue training VFR Lt. Kyle Hartley demonstrates rescuing VPD Marine Officer Paul Freeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vest practice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 +7 VENICE — The Venice Police Department’s three day water rescue training concluded on Thursday.Thursday morning, officers trained in the Venice High School pool with Venice Fire Rescue Lt. Kyle Hartley instructing.According to VPD Marine Officer Paul Freeman, this was the first time in all of his years with the department that officers did water training.Officers practiced throwing a rescue rope to people in the pool, jumping in to save a distressed person and what to do if they fell in the water with their uniform on. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Body found at Lido Key Beach Sarasota County Health director concerned about COVID surge Sadly, a coronavirus story is once again the most-read City events may be OK'd after safety checks What will happen on Monday? Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Body found at Lido Key Beach Sarasota County Health director concerned about COVID surge Sadly, a coronavirus story is once again the most-read City events may be OK'd after safety checks What will happen on Monday? Calendar
