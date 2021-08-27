Venice Police water training in pool

+7 
+7 
VFR Lt. Kyle Hartley rescue
+7 
+7 
Water rescue training
+7 
+7 
VFR Lt. Kyle Hartley and VPD officers
+7 
+7 
Marine Officer Paul Joyce
+7 
+7 
Water rescue practice

VENICE — The Venice Police Department’s three day water rescue training concluded on Thursday.

Thursday morning, officers trained in the Venice High School pool with Venice Fire Rescue Lt. Kyle Hartley instructing.

According to VPD Marine Officer Paul Freeman, this was the first time in all of his years with the department that officers did water training.

Officers practiced throwing a rescue rope to people in the pool, jumping in to save a distressed person and what to do if they fell in the water with their uniform on.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments