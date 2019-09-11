The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Michael Pezzino, 57, 900 block of Jacinto West, Venice. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,013.

Jeffrey Palmer, 54, 1100 block of Southlake Court, Venice. Charges: fleeing, eluding law enforcement officer with lights, siren active, knowingly driving with license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.

Michael Hale, 59, 200 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Myron Ames, 53, 800 block of Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charges: burglary of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

Larry Petersen, 35, 900 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $620.

Sandra Izykowska, 31, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, trespassing of occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.

Natalie Sanes, 45, 1600 block of Cypress Point Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Steven Rapideau, 59, 3100 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of DUI. Bond: $5,500.

Stephen Bocook, 39, 9400 block of Tacoma Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

Julio Razado, 46, 700 block of Hobart Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.

Michael Cotton, 40, 3100 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Janine Shockley, 28, no address provided. Charge: (In custody arrest) probation violation. Bond: none.

Gabriel Sloan, 23, no address provided. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $2,500.

Kerry Taylor, 49, Fray St., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $20,000.

Criminal registration:

Mark Arnold, 23, 3100 block of Chestnut Road, Venice.

William White, 27, 1900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.

Compiled by Tom Harmening and Greg Giles

